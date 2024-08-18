Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Short Interest Up 14.5% in July

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 678,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $235,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,636.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in Blue Bird by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Blue Bird by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 105,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 82,681 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Blue Bird by 26.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLBD. Bank of America lifted their price target on Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $47.95. 588,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,225. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $333.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 154.10% and a net margin of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

