Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $107.55

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.55 ($1.37) and traded as high as GBX 109.60 ($1.40). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 108.60 ($1.39), with a volume of 583,300 shares trading hands.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £656.73 million, a PE ratio of 362.00 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 104.91.

Get Bluefield Solar Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Meriel Lenfestey bought 12,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £13,168.49 ($16,813.70). 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.