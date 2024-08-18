Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Lifted by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $38,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded down $15.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,618.86. 196,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,010. The company has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,810.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3,687.29. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $37.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Wedbush lifted their price target on Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,068.32.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

