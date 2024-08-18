Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Decreases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 1.7% of Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $15.81 on Friday, reaching $3,618.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,010. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,144.32. The firm has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,810.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,687.29.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $37.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,068.32.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

