Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Purchases 2,319 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 517.9% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,271.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,905,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,700. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $165.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $132.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.23.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

