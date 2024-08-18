Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Sells 243 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,484 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.9% of Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $4,249,526. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $920.00 to $915.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST traded down $6.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $870.59. 1,516,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,382. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $848.44 and a 200-day moving average of $782.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $385.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $530.56 and a one year high of $896.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.