Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS) Short Interest Down 27.3% in July

Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Borealis Foods Stock Performance

BRLS remained flat at $8.06 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,747. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Borealis Foods has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. Its products include Chef Woo, a high-protein instant ramen with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

