Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 2,235 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 72,668.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Fortinet by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 61,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 31,198 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $10,394,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 134,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.31.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,798,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,659. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $74.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.96. The stock has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,608 shares of company stock valued at $7,132,649. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

