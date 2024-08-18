Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 880 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $9,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 4.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1,985.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 11.7% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 24,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 15.3% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.34. 558,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $195.47 and a 1-year high of $243.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.60.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STE

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.