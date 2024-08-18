Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.46% of Plexus worth $41,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,533,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Plexus by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 298,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,251,000 after purchasing an additional 155,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,374,000 after purchasing an additional 74,988 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in Plexus by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,226,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,667,000 after purchasing an additional 44,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at $3,934,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,206,011. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $109,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,206,011. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,118,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,472 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,659. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $87.21 and a 1-year high of $132.46.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

