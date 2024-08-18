Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.08% of Everest Group worth $12,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $751,457,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Everest Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,750,000 after purchasing an additional 269,665 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,130,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Everest Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 906,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,175,000 after purchasing an additional 45,705 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EG traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $374.54. The company had a trading volume of 196,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,895. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $343.36 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $376.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.21 earnings per share. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Everest Group from $387.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.00.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

