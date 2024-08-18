Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $29,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 398.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,631.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $181,772.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE DLB traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $71.79. The stock had a trading volume of 471,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,709. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average of $79.91.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

