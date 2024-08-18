Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,726 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.53% of Amdocs worth $48,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.88. The stock had a trading volume of 367,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $94.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

