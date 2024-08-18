Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 44,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.30.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,374,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,440. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.34. The stock has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $89.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

