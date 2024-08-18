Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 14,846 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,846 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.97% of Central Garden & Pet worth $21,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 30.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,309 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,059,000 after acquiring an additional 480,805 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,303,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,040,000 after acquiring an additional 457,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,786,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 24.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,245,000 after purchasing an additional 217,006 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $33.54. 208,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,996. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.40. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $996.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

View Our Latest Report on CENTA

Insider Activity

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,189,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,123,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $48,740.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,189,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.