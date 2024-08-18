Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 43,000 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $15,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,584,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,734,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 54.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 189,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 23,825 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 726,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 123,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.94. 4,874,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,520,704. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $4,405,725.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,868.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,552 shares of company stock worth $10,197,095. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

