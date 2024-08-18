Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $718,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.1 %

DGX stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.38. 717,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,566. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $152.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.01 and a 200-day moving average of $136.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.38%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.