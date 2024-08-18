Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Short Interest Update

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance
BAERW stock remained flat at $0.07 on Friday. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.
About Bridger Aerospace Group
