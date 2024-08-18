Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Short Interest Update

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance

BAERW stock remained flat at $0.07 on Friday. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

Get Bridger Aerospace Group alerts:

About Bridger Aerospace Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.