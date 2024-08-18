Brokerages Set Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT at $221.88

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.69.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $177.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,106,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,095,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.