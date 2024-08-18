Brokerages Set Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) PT at $17.57

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

NYSE ELAN opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 100,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,301,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Doyle acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 337.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

