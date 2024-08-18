Brokerages Set The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) PT at $1.52

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.52.

LEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $1.50) on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley raised Lion Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Lion Electric by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Lion Electric by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEV opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $164.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

