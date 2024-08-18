Brokerages Set The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) PT at $1.52

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.52.
LEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $1.50) on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley raised Lion Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
LEV opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $164.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.27.
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
