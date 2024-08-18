Brokers Offer Predictions for Northrop Grumman Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $6.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.06. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $25.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s FY2024 earnings at $24.97 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NOC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $521.33.

NOC stock opened at $506.66 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $507.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $452.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.56.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Quarry LP boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,546.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

