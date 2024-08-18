Brokers Offer Predictions for Teradyne, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Teradyne in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teradyne’s FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TER has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

TER stock opened at $133.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.12. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $163.21.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,255 shares of company stock worth $859,269 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 256.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,467,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 45.0% during the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

