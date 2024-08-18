Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.05

Buhler Industries Inc. (TSE:BUI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.05 and traded as high as C$2.40. Buhler Industries shares last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 25,052 shares.

Buhler Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$60 million, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.14.

About Buhler Industries

Buhler Industries Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells agricultural equipment in North America. Its principal products include tractors, bale carriers, grain augers, snow blowers, tillers, finishing mowers, feed processing equipment, tillage equipment, and hay and forage equipment. The company markets its products primarily under the Allied, Farm King, and Versatile brand names through a dealer/distribution network.

