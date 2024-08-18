BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Short Interest Up 15.3% in July

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

Shares of BZFD remained flat at $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 407,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,637. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. BuzzFeed has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $103.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.36.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 58.08% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of BuzzFeed

In other news, major shareholder John S. Johnson III sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $296,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,091,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder John S. Johnson III sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $296,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,091,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZFD. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new position in BuzzFeed during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in BuzzFeed in the second quarter valued at about $475,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

About BuzzFeed

(Get Free Report)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.