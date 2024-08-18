Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Short Interest Update

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 7,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,981,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 84,633 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 870,567 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 110.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,422,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,356 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 506.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 337,277 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Cabaletta Bio Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ CABA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,182. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $219.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.42.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

