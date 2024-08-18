CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. CAE has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. CAE had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAE will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,792,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its position in CAE by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 184,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 24,865 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in CAE by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 792,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 85,884 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of CAE by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,168,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,747,000 after buying an additional 413,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

