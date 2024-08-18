Calibre Mining Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$187.89 million during the quarter. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.47%.

CXB has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.73.

Calibre Mining Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of TSE:CXB opened at C$2.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$2.34.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$31,500.00. In related news, Director Darren John Hall purchased 25,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$31,500.00. Insiders have bought 40,200 shares of company stock valued at $75,124 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

About Calibre Mining

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

Featured Stories

