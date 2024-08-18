Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $321.44. 1,442,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,239. The stock has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.38 and a 12-month high of $346.85.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.