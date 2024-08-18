Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,265,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,438 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVV traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $557.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,186,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,250. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $548.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $527.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24. The firm has a market cap of $481.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

