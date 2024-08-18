Calton & Associates Inc. Grows Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $214,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of FXI stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.36. 38,538,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,983,012. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.09.

