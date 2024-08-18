Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.19% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FPX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 92,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $75.74 and a 52 week high of $107.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.65.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

