Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPGP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.31. 127,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,614. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.26 and its 200-day moving average is $102.18.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

