Calton & Associates Inc. Has $4.73 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 2.4% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 54,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VHT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.94. 78,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,978. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $280.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.27 and its 200-day moving average is $265.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

