Calton & Associates Inc. Increases Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at $55,790,901.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

SOFI traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.00. 24,474,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,315,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.