Calton & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGGO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA CGGO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $29.40. 403,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,602. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.