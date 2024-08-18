Calton & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGGO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.
Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA CGGO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $29.40. 403,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,602. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.
Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile
The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.