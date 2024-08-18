Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,198,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,119,000 after acquiring an additional 572,217 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6,023.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,932,000 after buying an additional 152,282 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 280,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,661,000 after buying an additional 85,138 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 319,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,957,000 after buying an additional 73,223 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,038,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.80. 130,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,645. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $124.57. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.63.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

