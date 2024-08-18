Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New $243,000 Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 110,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $628.80. 8,061,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,347,915. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.59 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $768.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $840.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nomura lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $911.85.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

