Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 292 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,815 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 9,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 118,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 283,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 37,732 shares during the period. Finally, Windle Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 164,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.61. 13,377,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,707,240. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.25%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

