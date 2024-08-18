Calton & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,707. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $207.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

