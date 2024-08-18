Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 456 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,547. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $110.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2245 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

