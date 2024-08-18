Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.26% of Camden Property Trust worth $30,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. Mizuho cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.03.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CPT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.64. The company had a trading volume of 464,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.65. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $121.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 25.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

