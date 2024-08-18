Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Short Interest Update

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cannae Stock Performance

Shares of CNNE stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 207,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,837. Cannae has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($2.32). The business had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.00 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 74.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cannae will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Cannae

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cannae’s payout ratio is -8.82%.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $499,073.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 248,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,158.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cannae

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cannae by 1,616.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

(Get Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.