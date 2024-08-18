Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

NeuroPace Stock Performance

NeuroPace stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. NeuroPace has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $18.15.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 173.62% and a negative net margin of 45.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts expect that NeuroPace will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroPace

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in NeuroPace by 50.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NeuroPace in the first quarter valued at $155,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in NeuroPace by 56.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at $257,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Featured Stories

