CAP Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2024

CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRAFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 275,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $645,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS IFRA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.39. 116,854 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.