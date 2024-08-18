CAP Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 275,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $645,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS IFRA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.39. 116,854 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.