CAP Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

CAP Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $881,848,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $586,051,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $521,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Arista Networks by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 794,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,215,000 after purchasing an additional 471,099 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.38.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $353.89. 1,262,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,793. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total transaction of $1,327,546.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,650 shares of company stock valued at $42,919,845. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

