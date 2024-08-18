CAP Partners LLC Invests $255,000 in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCMB. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 122.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 277,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 152,424 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,318,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,457,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,194,000.

Get Schwab Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCMB stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $52.06. 66,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,895. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.76.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.