CAP Partners LLC Lowers Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Aug 18th, 2024

CAP Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUSFree Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $657,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 320,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 535.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 65,466 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,293,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of AVUS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.84. 131,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,948. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.29. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.57 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

