CAP Partners LLC Purchases 5,764 Shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

CAP Partners LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,402,000 after buying an additional 171,290 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 438,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 96,758 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 360,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 155,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 75,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 84,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SVOL remained flat at $22.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 894,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,561. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $23.22.

About Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

