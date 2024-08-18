Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 886,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

CFFN traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,813. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $783.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.50. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CFFN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capitol Federal Financial

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,248. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $5,054,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $609,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

